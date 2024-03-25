Paris, March 25, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 18 TO 22, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 18 to March 22, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/03/2024 FR0010451203 31 000 24,696698 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/03/2024 FR0010451203 43 737 24,148582 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/03/2024 FR0010451203 25 000 24,341622 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/03/2024 FR0010451203 33 000 25,100385 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/03/2024 FR0010451203 32 970 25,325582 XPAR TOTAL 165 707 24,703977

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment