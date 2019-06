Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release "Fortemedia Brings ForteVoice(R)iS890 Advanced Voice Processing Solution to Samsung", issued on June 10, 2019 over PR Newswire.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disregard-release-fortemedia-inc-300872582.html

SOURCE Fortemedia, Inc.