/Media Contact UPDATE -- Herman Miller, Inc./

In the news release, Herman Miller Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results, issued 17-Mar-2021 by Herman Miller, Inc. over PR Newswire, PR Newswire inadvertently excluded the Contact details, which are included here: Contact: Kevin Veltman (616) 654-3973 or kevin_veltman@hermanmiller.com ; Jeff Stutz (616) 654-8538 or jeff_stutz@hermanmiller.com ; Media (616) 654-5977 or media_relations@hermanmiller.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herman-miller-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301249660.html

SOURCE Herman Miller, Inc.