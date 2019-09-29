/R E P E A T -- CF Lime Ridge Runs for Youth Mental Health in Honour of 'Running for Rachael'/

CF Lime Ridge engages community to participate in 5K Run/Walk in support of local charity event

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - In support of youth mental health, CF Lime Ridge is proud to host Running for Rachael's 7th Annual 5K run and walk event on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Running for Rachael is the premier event for the Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton (SPCCH), a Hamilton-based charitable organization with city-wide programs focused on youth mental health. For six years, the organization has worked on initiatives with a strong focus on youth mental health awareness and suicide prevention in schools and in the community.

"Promoting mental health awareness is integral to supporting our young people," says Liem Vu, General Manager at CF Lime Ridge. "Our partnership with Running for Rachael reflects CF's overarching commitment to youth philanthropy and we're proud to host this local event here at the centre."

Registration is $30 per person and all proceeds from the event will support Running for Rachael and the Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton. Funding will be used to support suicide prevention programs within local schools and advancing the strategy of suicide prevention in our community.

Participants can register online at www.runningforrachael.com or on the day of the event at CF Lime Ridge near Entrance 1. For more information, visit cflimeridge.com.

What: Running for Rachael 5K Run/Walk event in support of youth mental health



Where: CF Lime Ridge, by Entrance 1



When: September 29, 2019, 9:00am – 10:30am



Cost: $30.00 per person

Free for children age 12 and under

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About SPCCH

The Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton is a Hamilton-based charitable organization that supports the work of suicide prevention in our community through initiatives that foster hope, help and healing. www.spcch.org

