/R E P E A T -- LiUNA PRESENTS A Titan Production WHAT A NIGHT/

LIVING LEGENDS LIVE IN CONCERT      

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - FirstOntario Concert Hall in Hamilton will set the stage for legendary 1960s artists from Motown and New York on October 5th.

Legendary Acts From the 60's Live in Concert (CNW Group/Titan Shows)

The 5-act program includes performances by legendary groups with original members including: The Drifters featuring Rick Sheppard, The Platters' Former Lead Singer Sonny Turner, Shirley Alston Reeves Original Lead Singer of the Shirelles, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, The Miracles Revue featuring Mark Scott.

VIP Tickets include a post-show meet and greet with the performers.

Proceeds from "What a Night" will be donated to the Drive Foundation supporting mental health to fight addiction through programs designed to bring artists and opportunities together. Founded by Toronto's musical talent Michelle Titian and her producer, U.K, powerhouse Steve Brown. www.drivefoundation.org

The event will be hosted by Ted Michaels, from the Health & Wellness Show heard on Global News Radio,AM 900CHML. Ted Michaels - ted.michaels@corusent.com 905-521-2700

What A Night
Real Living Legends Live in Concert
Saturday October 5th, 2019
7:30pm
Tickets starting at $49.95+tx available at the Box Office or Ticketmaster.ca

FIrstOntario Concert Hall
1 Summers Lane, Hamilton, ON
Box Office: 905-546-3050

www.ticketmaster.ca
1-855-682-6736

About Titan Productions: Titan Productions is a full-service entertainment and production company. With over 30 years of service in the entertainment business Titan stands ready and poised with confidence to deliver a full, exciting and memorable experience.

www.titanshows.com

SOURCE Titan Shows

