/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Ottawa-Gatineau Street Closures During Canada Day Festivities/

Access to streets in the downtown cores of Ottawa and Gatineau will be restricted on Canada Day

GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform residents and visitors that access to streets in the downtown cores of Ottawa and Gatineau will be restricted during Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2019.

Only those displaying an official Canada Day access pass, hotel guests (with proof of reservation), residents (with a driver's licence as proof of residence) and emergency responders will be able to access streets that are closed. No vehicles will be allowed on the Alexandra Bridge.

To fully enjoy activities throughout the day, residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transit or bicycles to get to the celebration sites.

Tips for commuting on July 1

Plan your routes

Visit the Getting around page on the Canada Day website to plan your trip. See the complete list of Canada Day street closures in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Use public transit

Take advantage of the free OC Transpo and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) service on all routes on July 1.

Use the free Canada Day shuttle

July 1 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Roundtrips between the Centre Robert-Guertin Park and Ride and the Canadian Museum of History.

Boarding locations:

Robert-Guertin Park and Ride (parking lot at 125 Carillon Street, Gatineau )

and Ride (parking lot at 125 Carillon Street, ) Canadian Museum of History (at the Laurier Street and des Allumettières Boulevard intersection, in front of Jacques Cartier Park, Gatineau )

July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roundtrips from Major's Hill Park to the Canadian Museum of History and the Supreme Court of Canada (main entrance).

Boarding locations:

Major's Hill Park ( Ottawa ) on Murray Street at Mackenzie Avenue

) on Murray Street at Mackenzie Avenue Canadian Museum of History ( Gatineau ) toward Supreme Court of Canada , on des Allumettières Boulevard westbound at the Laurier Street intersection

) , on des Allumettières Boulevard westbound at the Laurier Street intersection Canadian Museum of History ( Gatineau ) toward Major's Hill Park , on des Allumettières Boulevard eastbound at the Laurier Street intersection, next to the Maison du tourisme

) , on des Allumettières Boulevard eastbound at the Laurier Street intersection, next to the Maison du tourisme Supreme Court of Canada ( Ottawa ), on Wellington Street

Ride your bike to the celebrations

Free supervised bike stations will be available at Major's Hill Park, the Supreme Court of Canada and the Canadian Museum of History.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

