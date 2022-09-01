|
01.09.2022 13:00:00
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Raymond Bourque Back in "His Arena" in Saint-Laurent on September 3!/
SAINT-LAURENT, QC, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Saint-Laurent Council is inviting media representatives to the grand re-opening celebration of the renovated Aréna Raymond Bourque, in the presence of hockey legend Raymond Bourque himself and the two ambassadors of this event, Olympic hockey champions Danièle Sauvageau and Kim St-Pierre.
What:
Inauguration of the new Aréna Raymond-Bourque
When:
Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:15 p.m.
Who:
Raymond Bourque, Canadian hockey legend
Mr. Bourque will be available to answer questions from the media.
Where:
Aréna Raymond-Bourque
RSVP: Media representatives are invited to confirm their attendance by email at: marc-olivier.fritsch@montreal.ca
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent
