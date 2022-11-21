/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Visionary gifts to propel space research to outer limits at McGill University and Université de Montréal/

Landmark gifts ensure Montreal's place as a leading hub of space research in the world

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an announcement on November 21, 2022 at the Société des arts technologiques (SAT). The McGill Space Institute and the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at Université de Montréal are at the forefront of the exhilarating pace of space research, helping to advance our knowledge of extrasolar planets, fast radio bursts, the dark universe, and other extraterrestrial mysteries. Now their work is getting a huge boost thanks to extraordinary gifts to McGill University and Université de Montréal.

The visionary gifts coincide with an exciting age of discovery in astrophysics, thanks in part to the development of powerful new telescopes – such as the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) and James Webb Space Telescope – that enable researchers to explore deep into our solar system and beyond.

What: Announcement by McGill University and Université de Montréal

When: Monday, November 21, 2022

Arrival time: 10:30 AM ET

Announcement: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

Where: Société des arts technologiques (SAT), 1201 St Laurent Boulevard, Montréal, Québec, H2X 2S6

Who: Donors, Victoria Kaspi, Director of the McGill Space Institute, René Doyon, Director of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets, students, and dignitaries. The gift and the identity of the donor will be revealed on November 21, 2022.

