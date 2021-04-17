/R E P E A T -- Ottawa Road Closures for the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh/

Canadian Heritage would like to inform the public of the street closures in effect in Ottawa for the National Commemorative Ceremony for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday, April 17, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform the public of the street closures in effect in Ottawa for the National Commemorative Ceremony for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, which is taking place on Saturday, April 17. The roads will be closed for health and safety reasons, as well as to facilitate the broadcast of the ceremony.

Only registered vehicles with pre-arranged access and emergency responders will be allowed to access streets that are closed.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

Ottawa

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Sparks Street , from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue

, from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue Bronson Avenue, from Sparks Street to Queen Street

SOURCE Canadian Heritage