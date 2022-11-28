/R E P E A T -- The Royal House of Medici™ to Launch Art Platform: M 1563/

The Medici dynasty's legacy as one of history's most influential patrons of the arts is now reborn with the launch of an exhibition and auction platform at Miami Art Week.

1563 is notable as the year Cosimo de'Medici established the Florentine Academy of Design, echoing the legacy of the philosophic Platonic Academy, created by his ancestor a century earlier.

VANCOUVER, BC & MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal House of Medici Holdings, Inc. ("RHM") announces the launch of M 1563 Media, Inc. ("M 1563"), a blockchain-enabled platform that will curate, exhibit, and auction digital and physical artwork from global contemporary artists; as well as exhibit and offer for sale select works of art from the great historic masters. The platform will launch its Genesis Web3 exhibit and auction at Miami Art Week, with a week of events taking place at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, an Art Basel-preferred property situated oceanfront in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District between November 30 and December 4.

"M 1563 was created to extend the Medici legacy in the arts. Our platform and related initiatives will amount to what we are calling a Renaissance 3.0. Through this work we hope to inspire a new generation of artists and collectors to connect through shared values of intellectual, philosophical, and artistic expression, enabled by our digital platform which will make it possible to own, collect, appreciate, and share high concept contemporary and great historical works of art," said Patrick Bonney, CEO of RHM and M 1563.

"Our upcoming launch and inaugural sale has been carefully curated to include an exhibition and auction of modern Renaissance-themed interpretive works of both digital and physical art, photography and mixed media, by some of the greatest contemporary artists in the field," said Richard Entrup, Strategic Advisor, Artist Relations & Curation at RHM and M 1563. Entrup is formerly the Global CIO of Christie's and the former CTO of The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

"Collections for exhibit and sale by M 1563 will express the values of humanism and Medici legacy; as well as include historically important works of art, artifacts and documents," said Michael Stark, Chief Community Officer, RHM and M 1563.

RHM has an extensive ongoing exhibit of Leonardo and Followers' masterworks underway in Mexico City since June of this year. Henceforth, M 1563 will undertake such activities and launch a Renaissance exhibition of significant works early next year at a U.S. location to be announced.

M 1563 artists and artwork will be eligible for Royal Warrants from HRH Ottaviano de' Medici, The Grand Duke of Tuscany and Chairman of RHM; honours from M 1563; as well as potential entry to the Medici Royal Academy, a primary social impact activity of RHM currently being established in Florence, Italy.

M 1563's launch and exhibition in Miami follows an activation at New York Fashion Week in September and is similarly in collaboration with UNREVEALED (https://nrvld.co), the new Web3 community from Bellweather Culture and UZO Media Productions.

About The Royal House of Medici Holdings, Inc. (RHM)

The Royal House of Medici Holdings, Inc. is a holding company formed in partnership with His Royal Highness Ottaviano de' Medici, The Grand Duke of Tuscany, for diversified investments to champion and steward the Medici dynasty's intellectual, artistic and philosophical traditions. Learn more: https://royalhouseofmedici.com/

About M 1563 Media Inc. (M 1563)

M 1563, a wholly owned subsidiary of RHM, is a blockchain enabled art platform that bridges the past, present, and future of physical and digital art. Through the exhibition and sale of distinguished contemporary, as well as historically significant master artworks, M 1563 is a steward of culture and patronage guided by the tenets of humanism, preserving legacy through the power of blockchain, enabling a Renaissance 3.0. Learn More: https://m1563.com/

