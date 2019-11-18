/R E P E A T -- The Salvation Army Launches 129th Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign/

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, The Salvation Army officially launches its 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign, which is its largest public fundraising drive of the year. Now in its 129th year, the annual fundraiser seeks donations from the public to help The Salvation Army assist millions of people living in poverty. With one in seven Canadians struggling to make ends meet, The Salvation Army relies on this fundraising campaign to feed, clothe, shelter and empower those in need.

With a national $21.6 million fundraising goal, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to provide practical assistance to individuals and families in 400 communities across Canada. Contributions also allow The Salvation Army to continue operating its life-changing programs, such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job and skills training, and budgeting and education classes, which help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

Every donation to a Christmas kettle remains in the community in which it was given, in order to help local people in need. Last year, The Salvation Army helped over 1.6 million people, providing 3.4 million free meals, assisting 261,000 with Christmas food hampers and toys and over 1.1 million with food, clothing or practical help.

"The Salvation Army believes that everyone needs an army and that people need to know they are not alone in their struggles," says Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "For more than 135 years, and through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, the Army has restored hope and dignity to hundreds of thousands of Canadians."

Hosted at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign would not be possible without the thousands of kettle workers who volunteer their time.

Each year, The Salvation Army relies on the support of numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, LCBO (in Ontario), Canadian Tire, Cadillac Fairview, Metro, Safeway, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, Bass Pro Shops, and many more, who allow Christmas kettles to be placed at their stores. Furthermore, partners such as Amazon Canada and The Salvation Army's National Recycling Operations (thrift stores) help us to give hope and restore dignity to hundreds of thousands of individuals in the communities in which we operate.

In addition to accepting donations of cash or cheques, many kettle locations will also enable donors to give with their debit or credit cards through tap-and-go technology.

Beyond donating to The Salvation Army's physical Christmas kettles, FilltheKettle.com, a Salvation Army mobile site, will enable donors to give through their mobile devices or computers. Users of FilltheKettle.com can also host their own online kettle and encourage their friends, family, neighbours and co-workers to donate to The Salvation Army.

Donations to the 2019 Christmas Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON M4H 1P4.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

