Mendarion Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ2D / ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
|
25.09.2026 18:30:03
029 Group SE: Publication of Half-Year Report 2026
|
Berlin, 25th September 2026. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle, announces the publication of its Half-Year Report 2026. For the first half of 2026, 029 Group SE reports a half-year result of EUR -230,388 (prior year: EUR -236,603).
In the first half of 2026, the focus was on the further development of the two platform investments Limestone Capital and Periskop Partners. Both companies continued to expand their investment and management platforms in a challenging market environment. Limestone Capital continued its growth trajectory with new fund vehicles and further investments, recording a significant increase in assets under management. Periskop Partners made progress in portfolio value creation and in diversifying its earnings and fundraising base.
The Half-Year Report 2026 is available on: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations.
About 029 Group SE
029 Group SE is an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and lifestyle. 029 Group develops and supports category-defining brands and platforms reshaping how people live, travel and connect. With a hands-on investment approach, 029 Group invests in the most audacious entrepreneurs, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company-building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.
Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/
029 Group SE
End of Media Release
Issuer: 029 Group SE
Key word(s): Finance
25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|029 Group SE
|Kurfürstendamm 14
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@029-group.com
|Internet:
|www.029-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ2D0
|WKN:
|A2LQ2D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
|LEI Code:
|894500HTWHCWL0NSS150
|EQS News ID:
|2405796
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2405796 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mendarion SE Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu Mendarion SE Inhaber-Akt
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mendarion SE Inhaber-Akt
|41,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.