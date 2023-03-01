Company announcement 04/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems announces medium-term targets and update on potential capital increase

Kolding, Denmark, 1 March 2023 – In connection with today’s Board of Directors meeting in Green Hydrogen Systems, the Company announces medium-term targets for the period towards 2026 and provides an update on a potential upcoming capital increase.

Medium-term targets

As communicated in company announcement 02/2023, Green Hydrogen Systems (the "Company") has been in process of validating its medium-term targets. fundThe new medium-term targets include the Company’s expectations to the financial development for 2026. The new medium-term targets compared to the medium-term targets set out in Green Hydrogen Systems’ IPO prospectus from June 2021 reflect continued comfort in the competitiveness of the Company’s product offering, continued positive development of the green hydrogen market with an increase in expected demand for electrolysis capacity as well as the impacts from the delay in the Company’s commercial ramp-up caused by the previous issues with the A-Series.

By 2026, the Company targets total revenue from customer contracts of more than DKK 1,200 million and a positive EBITDA. In 2025, the Company targets delivery and revenue recognition of 150 MW of electrolysis capacity corresponding to revenue of around DKK 1,000 million including service revenue.

A successful development and commercial ramp-up of the X-Series with the first sale to customers targeted by the end of 2023 is expected to be a significant growth driver. From 2024, the X-Series will become the main contributor to revenue when the first X-Series electrolysers are to be delivered and revenue recognised. Demand for the A-Series electrolysers is expected to continue around the same level as in 2023 based upon various de-central applications and projects.

While the Company currently observes increasing average selling prices mainly due to inflation, the general assumption is a gradual decrease towards 2026 as the market and general competition develop.

The revenue growth is expected to be the main contributor to the targeted EBITDA development. In addition, the Company’s cost-out plan is expected to contribute to the gradual improvement in margins with COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) expected to be around 75% of revenue in 2026. The Company targets cost-out of 50% from the X-Series and 20-30% from the A-Series in 2026 compared to current cost levels.

The revenue and EBITDA development in the years until 2026 and the medium-term targets for 2026 are sensitive to a number of key assumptions, including particularly the future timing of X-Series sales and delivery. A 1-year delay in commercialisation of the X-Series is estimated to decrease revenue by around DKK 300 million in 2026 and turn EBITDA slightly negative (all else equal).

Investment in tangible and intangible assets is expected to have peaked in 2022 and thereafter to decline gradually. The majority of the investments towards 2026 are related to R&D activities with numerous activities to further increase system performance of the A-Series and X-Series product platforms. Working capital is expected to be impacted positively by prepayments, however, a significant share of prepayments will expectedly be restricted for counter guarantees. The cash flow towards 2026 will be negative due to the EBITDA development and continued investments, and thus the medium-term targets will be contingent on a potential capital increase in the first half of 2023 as discussed further below.

Update on capital increase

As communicated in company announcement 02/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems targets a capital increase during the first half of 2023.

A capital increase will target gross proceeds of up to DKK 650 million (net proceeds of up to DKK 600 million) and is contemplated to be a rights issue with issuance of new shares with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders. A prospectus is expected to be published in the second quarter of 2023. In connection with the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 18 April 2023, Green Hydrogen Systems’ Board of Directors plan to seek authorisation to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.

The Company is in dialogue with several of its current larger shareholders and potential new shareholders regarding such potential capital increase.

Net proceeds from the targeted capital increase are in combination with current available funds and potential debt financing aimed at funding growth investments and the operations of the Company. Investments are expected across five areas: 1) continued R&D efforts to further increase the system performance of the A-Series product platform and development of the X-Series product platform, 2) investments to enable product industrialisation and scale-up of the production facilities, 3) expansion of commercial and organisational ramp-up by attracting the needed and right competences, 4) Strengthening the balance sheet to fulfil security guarantees required by customers, and 5) Secure sufficient working capital to operate and support the growth of the company. Due to a delay in the commercial ramp-up caused by previous issues with the A-Series, a capital increase is targeted earlier than previously expected.

Net proceeds from the targeted capital increase are aimed at providing the company with sufficient funds to maintain a strong balance sheet including to meet certain financial covenants related to its debt arrangements until end of 2025. However, such timing is sensitive to the assumptions and realisation of the medium-term targets, especially with regard to the X-Series and actual terms of prepayments. Eg, a delay in the commercialisation of the X-Series by around one year, or an increase in amount of prepayments restricted for counter guarantees of around 50%, will have an estimated negative cash impact of around DKK 150 million. In addition, the Company may consider accelerating and/or prioritising investments differently, building a stronger balance sheet, and investing in growth opportunities emerging which could also affect timing of when the Company require additional capital.

Green Hydrogen Systems is continuously monitoring its capital structure and spendings and uses its performance management framework to drive the needed capital and cost discipline. The Company expects a modest back office and administration cost increase in the business plan period, and by the end of 2023 to have the platform established to support and drive the expansion in the coming years.

Danske Bank is acting as financial adviser to the Company on the potential capital increase.

For more info please contact:

Investors:

Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations,

+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media:

Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations,

+45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen solely based on renewable electricity. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy, as well as industrial companies.

