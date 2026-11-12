1&1 AG Posts Q3 Loss Before Tax, Reiterates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), a German telecom services company, on Thursday, reported a third-quarter loss compared to the year-ago profit, while revenues rose 12 percent. The company also confirmed its Operating EBITDA forecast for 2026, 2027 and 2028, while expecting the 2026 revenue to be in line with the previous year's achievement.

Loss for the third quarter, before tax, was 27.1 million euros, or 0.10 euros per share, compared to the year-ago income of 51.9 million euros, or 0.21 euros per share.

Operating earnings before tax dropped 36.6 percent, to 32.9 million euros, from 51.9 million euros last year. On a per share basis, the corresponding figures were 0.13 euros and 0.21 euros, respectively.

1&1 AG's earnings in the third quarter were impacted by non-recurring expenses of approximately 60.0 million euros related to a comprehensive transformation and restructuring program at 1&1 Versatel.

Operating EBIT rose 18.7 percent, to 68.0 million euros from 57.3 million euros in the prior year quarter.

Operating EBITDA climbed 67.3 percent, to 210.6 million euros from 125.9 million euros last year.

Revenue rose 12.1 percent, to 1.132 billion euros from 1.010 billion euros.

Going forward for the financial year 2026, 1&1 expects service revenue of 3.662 billion euros, including 1&1 Versatel.

Comparable operating EBITDA is still expected to be around 800 million euros, which is in line with the previous EBITDA forecast.

Due to non-recurring expenses related to the transformation and restructuring program at 1&1 Versatel, 1&1 AG revised its EBITDA forecast for financial year 2026 to approximately 740 million euros, as announced in September 2026.

Looking ahead to 2027 and 2028, 1&1 AG also expects operating EBITDA to increase by approximately 100 million euros per year.

1&1 AG shares were gaining 0.62 percent on XETRA, trading at 24.50 euros.

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