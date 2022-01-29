|
29.01.2022 14:55:00
1,000 Reasons Microsoft Got a Bargain for Activision Blizzard
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) $68.7 billion offer to buy leading game maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has a long way to go to receive regulatory approval. But assuming it does, Microsoft could potentially be getting a great value for Activision.The offer amounts to a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25 times Activision Blizzard's expected earnings for 2021. On the surface, that looks like a fair valuation -- but the potential for Microsoft to monetize 1,483 titles in Activision Publishing's game catalog going back to the 1980s would clearly make Activision more valuable in Microsoft's hands. Here's why Xbox Game Pass and Activision's monthly active users are about to take a huge leap forward.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!