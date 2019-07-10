1.4 GW PV plants with Sungrow inverter solutions are operational

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that 1.4 GW PV plants in Vietnam utilizing its inverter solutions was connected to the grid before 30 June 2019 as planned, significantly increasing Vietnamese renewable generation at large.

Under the Vietnam's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) scheme of developing solar energy, all solar projects began simultaneously with completion required before 30 June 2019 under a considerably short schedule, in order to get preferential feed-in tariffs from the government.

Sungrow delivered inverter solutions for near 30 solar plants in 10 provinces of Vietnam totaling 1.4 GW, most of which are 1500Vdc systems including inverters, MV transformers, RMUs, local SCADA and PPC. The team completed the ambitious timeline of delivering successful commissioning on time which exceeded expectations of all stakeholders.

"In response to extremely challenging situations, in particular complicated grid codes and geographical conditions, we called for support from global service team as well as local service partners," said Michael Zhang, Regional Manager of Sungrow APAC Region. "We're dedicated to boosting the step to grid parity with optimal products, services and prompt delivery in Vietnam and elsewhere across the globe, for the sake of decarbonized economy and community," he added.

"We appreciate Sungrow's sustainable success through the excellent performance on grid connection, highest priority on quality and safety. The changeover to renewable energy supply is crucial for the future, and we'll keep the ongoing partnership together," said Mr. Le Quang Minh, CEO from Daihai Power.

Notably in late June, Sungrow signed a contract with BAC Phuong Solar to supply the 6.8 MW turnkey solution to a 25 MWp project in Ninh Thuan province, demonstrating that the Company is poised to contribute to the next round of Vietnam's PV program.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd