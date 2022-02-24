1.7 Mln Honda Cars Being Probed For "Phantom Braking"

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Association has opened a new investigation against 1.7 million Honda Motor Company (HMC) vehicles for "phantom braking". The agency has received as many as 278 complaints about Honda cars braking without any reason.

The investigation, which is at its initial stages at the moment involves 1,732,000 Honda vehicles, mostly CR-Vs and Accords where the number of complaints is higher against CR-Vs (171) than its sedan cousins.

The "collision mitigation braking system" in the 2017-2019 Honda CR-V and in the 2018-2019 Honda Accord is reported to be behind the braking issue, according to the NHTSA filing on February 21. Among the complaints reported, only six have resulted in injuries but the braking of the car without anything in front can pose a huge risk of rear-end crashes for the passengers.

The NHTSA has not yet asked the company for a recall which would pose a huge problem for the manufacturer. The Department of Transportation and the NHTSA has made emergency braking a must for all the new cars.

The emergency braking was built to be a failsafe for the drivers as it automatically spots danger and decelerates even before the driver is able to react, making it a very handy safety feature. But, the cars reportedly stopping without anything ahead of them is going to create a safety hazard.

Recently, Tesla Inc., (TSLA) also faced a similar probe after 416,000 Model 3 and Y vehicles were found to have the same "phantom braking" issue. At least 250 complaints were lodged against Elon Musk's cars.