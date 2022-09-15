1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Names Andy Milevoj Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; Joe Pititto to Retire December 31, 2022

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) today announced that Andy Milevoj has been named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations effective September 19, 2022. Milevoj succeeds Joe Pititto who plans to retire on December 31, 2022, after 23 years of service to the company. In his new role, Milevoj will report to Bill Shea, Chief Financial Officer.

"Andy brings deep knowledge and experience in building investor relations programs, as well as a strong network of relationships within the investment community,” said Shea. "He has a keen understanding of the retail and e-commerce industries, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise in communicating our company’s value proposition to shareholders.” Shea further remarked, "I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Joe for his more than two decades of tireless commitment to our company during a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. His drive and passion for telling our growth story has been invaluable and we wish him all the best upon his retirement.”

Milevoj joins 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. from Barnes and Noble, where he spent most of his career with Barnes & Noble, Inc. and more recently served as Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Milevoj began his career at the book retailer in 1998 as Investor Relations Coordinator, subsequently taking on roles of increasing responsibility for articulating the company’s strategic initiatives and financial metrics to its wide audience of analysts and investors. Prior to this, Milevoj worked at Kissel-Blake Inc. as a stock surveillance account executive. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. The Company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari’s Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice’s Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation’s 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing retail companies, and was named to the Fortune 1000 list in 2022. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

