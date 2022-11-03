1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships, today reported results for its Fiscal 2023 first quarter ended October 2, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Highlights

Total consolidated revenues decreased 1.9% to $303.6 million, compared with total consolidated revenues of $309.4 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 33.4%, compared with 40.6% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses were 47.0% of total sales, as compared with 47.1% in the prior year period.

Net loss for the quarter was $33.7 million, or $(0.52) per share, compared with a net loss of $13.2 million, or $(0.20) per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss1 for the quarter was $28.0 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $5.3 million in the prior year period.

Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., said, "Our first quarter results were slightly better than our expectations, benefitting from the strength in our Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets business. During the quarter, we saw consumers purchasing fewer everyday gifts as they responded to the significant macro-inflationary pressures affecting their discretionary spending. However, as we look out to the holiday season and the balance of our fiscal year, we are cautiously optimistic that consumers will spend during the major gift giving holiday occasions, while we anticipate they will remain guarded on their spending otherwise.”

"Coming into Fiscal 2023, we expected a challenging macroeconomic backdrop to affect our performance during the first quarter. However, we expect to see a stabilization of our business during our second quarter and improvement during the second half of our fiscal year, as we cycle against the sharp inflationary period of a year ago. After growing revenues 77% since Fiscal 2019, we anticipate revenues to decline slightly in Fiscal 2023. The impact of this revenue decline on our earnings is partially mitigated by our initiatives to operate more efficiently, coupled with the decline that we are seeing in ocean freight costs. We expect the reduction of these costs to begin to provide a margin benefit in the second half of this fiscal year, and even more so next year.”

McCann added, "As a result of our decision to increase inventories of non-perishable items last fiscal year and the actions that we have taken over the last few years to operate more efficiently, we expect to generate more than $75 million in Free Cash Flow1 in Fiscal 2023. This represents an improvement of more than $135 million compared with last year.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total consolidated revenues decreased 1.9% to $303.6 million, compared with total consolidated revenues of $309.4 million in the prior year period. Excluding contributions from Vital Choice® and Alice’s Table®, which were acquired in October 2021 and December 2021, respectively, total revenue for the quarter declined 3.6%, compared with the prior year period.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 33.4%, a decline of 720 basis points, compared with 40.6% in the prior year period, primarily reflecting significantly increased costs for labor, shipping and commodities in the current year period. Operating expenses were 47.0% of total sales, as compared with 47.1% in the prior year period, primarily reflecting lower marketing costs, as the Company shifted its advertising investments to lower cost, higher return on investment areas of the marketing funnel, partially offset by higher depreciation associated with the Company’s automation and technology projects.

As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA loss1 was $28.0 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $5.3 million in the prior year period. Net loss for the quarter was $33.7 million, or $(0.52) per share, compared with a net loss of $13.2 million, or $(0.20) per share, and an Adjusted Net Loss1 of $12.9 million, or $(0.20) per share, in the prior year period.

Segment Results:

The Company provides selected financial results for its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet segments in the tables attached to this release and as follows:

Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets: Revenues for the quarter increased 11.0% to $108.2 million, compared with $97.5 million in the prior year period, reflecting the contributions of Vital Choice and improved wholesale product demand. Gross profit margin was 23.2%, compared with 35.0% in the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased commodities and transportation costs, as well as product mix reflecting the sharp sales increase in the lower-margin wholesale channel. As a result, segment contribution margin1 was a loss of $18.7 million, compared with a loss of $7.7 million a year ago.

Consumer Floral and Gifts: Revenues decreased 10.5% to $162.2 million, compared with $181.2 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 38.2%, compared with 41.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to increased transportation and commodity costs. Segment contribution margin1 was $10.8 million, compared with $19.2 million the prior year.

BloomNet: Revenues for the quarter increased 8.2% to $33.4 million, compared with $30.8 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 43.4%, compared with 50.0% in the prior year period, primarily due to product mix and higher shipping costs. Segment contribution margin1 was $9.5 million, compared with $10.9 million in the prior year period.

Company Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for Fiscal 2023. While the highly unpredictable nature of the current macro economy makes it difficult to forecast in this environment, the Company anticipates that after growing revenues 77% over the past two fiscal years, revenues will decline slightly in Fiscal 2023 on lower consumer confidence and cautious spending behavior. The Company anticipates that the combination of the investments it has made – and continues to make – in its business platform, along with strategic pricing programs and moderation of cost inputs, will enable it to gradually improve gross margins and bottom-line results during the latter half of the current fiscal year. Additionally, this guidance assumes the restoration of 100% bonus payout in Fiscal 2023, compared with a limited bonus payout in Fiscal 2022.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Total revenues to decline in the mid-single digit range on a percentage basis as compared with the prior year;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to be in a range of $75 million to $80 million; and

to be in a range of $75 million to $80 million; and Free Cash Flow1 to exceed $75 million.

Conference Call:

Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We sometimes use financial measures derived from consolidated financial information, but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”). Certain of these are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this document are either labeled as "non-GAAP” or designated as such with a "1”. See below for definitions and the reasons why we use these non-GAAP financial measures. Where applicable, see the Selected Financial Information below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable efforts at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, tax items, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company’s management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The lack of such reconciling information should be considered when assessing the impact of such disclosures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation, Non-Qualified Plan Investment appreciation/depreciation, and for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated for each period presented. The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it considers such information meaningful supplemental measures of its performance and believes such information is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as factors to determine the total amount of incentive compensation available to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. The Company's credit agreement uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to determine its interest rate and to measure compliance with certain covenants. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by the Company to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; (b) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debts; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should only be used on a supplemental basis combined with GAAP results when evaluating the Company's performance.

Segment Contribution Margin

We define Segment Contribution Margin as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, before the allocation of corporate overhead expenses. See Selected Financial Information for details on how Segment Contribution Margin was calculated for each period presented. When viewed together with our GAAP results, we believe Segment Contribution Margin provides management and users of the financial statements meaningful information about the performance of our business segments. Segment Contribution Margin is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of Segment Contribution Margin is that it is an incomplete measure of profitability as it does not include all operating expenses or non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates for these limitations when using this measure by looking at other GAAP measures, such as Operating Income and Net Income.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share as Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share adjusted for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information below for details on how Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share were calculated for each period presented. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share are meaningful measures because they increase the comparability of period-to-period results. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common share, as indicators of operating performance and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free Cash Flow:

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company considers Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of fixed assets, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in the Company’s business, make strategic acquisitions, strengthen the balance sheet, and repurchase stock or retire debt. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Since Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A limitation of the utility of Free Cash Flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,442 $ 31,465 Trade receivables, net 48,965 23,812 Inventories 342,601 247,563 Prepaid and other 64,823 45,398 Total current assets 465,831 348,238 Property, plant and equipment, net 235,555 236,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 135,402 129,390 Goodwill 213,287 213,287 Other intangibles, net 144,508 145,568 Other assets 21,637 21,927 Total assets $ 1,216,220 $ 1,094,891 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,605 $ 57,386 Accrued expenses 180,915 175,392 Current maturities of long-term debt 160,000 20,000 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 14,938 12,919 Total current liabilities 419,458 265,697 Long-term debt, net 138,174 142,497 Long-term operating lease liabilities 128,521 123,662 Deferred tax liabilities, net 35,361 35,742 Other liabilities 17,434 17,884 Total liabilities 738,948 585,482 Total stockholders’ equity 477,272 509,409 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,216,220 $ 1,094,891

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Net revenues: E-Commerce $ 238,922 $ 263,371 Other 64,682 46,002 Total net revenues 303,604 309,373 Cost of revenues 202,146 183,859 Gross profit 101,458 125,514 Operating expenses: Marketing and sales 89,139 94,379 Technology and development 14,740 13,423 General and administrative 26,245 27,066 Depreciation and amortization 12,694 10,970 Total operating expenses 142,818 145,838 Operating loss (41,360 ) (20,324 ) Interest expense, net 2,821 1,528 Other expense (income), net 922 (596 ) Loss before income taxes (45,103 ) (21,256 ) Income tax benefit (11,411 ) (8,057 ) Net loss $ (33,692 ) $ (13,199 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.20 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share 64,538 65,062

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (33,692 ) $ (13,199 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,694 10,970 Amortization of deferred financing costs 345 299 Deferred income taxes (381 ) (741 ) Bad debt expense 265 (96 ) Stock-based compensation 1,555 3,005 Other non-cash items 326 260 Changes in operating items: Trade receivables (25,416 ) (9,708 ) Inventories (95,038 ) (128,577 ) Prepaid and other (19,425 ) (16,852 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,742 2,415 Other assets and liabilities 702 2,060 Net cash used in operating activities (146,323 ) (150,164 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures, net of non-cash expenditures (11,033 ) (11,122 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,033 ) (11,122 ) Financing activities: Acquisition of treasury stock - (9,065 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options - 563 Proceeds from bank borrowings 140,000 - Repayment of notes payable and bank borrowings (5,000 ) - Debt issuance cost 333 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 135,333 (8,502 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (22,023 ) (169,788 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 31,465 173,573 End of period $ 9,442 $ 3,785

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information – Category Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Vital Choice Transaction Costs As Adjusted (non-GAAP) September 26, 2021 % Change Net revenues: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 162,180 $ 181,229 $ - $ 181,229 -10.5 % BloomNet 33,367 30,834 30,834 8.2 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 108,228 97,482 97,482 11.0 % Corporate 44 45 45 -2.2 % Intercompany eliminations (215 ) (217 ) (217 ) 0.9 % Total net revenues $ 303,604 $ 309,373 $ - $ 309,373 -1.9 % Gross profit: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 61,919 $ 76,003 $ 76,003 -18.5 % 38.2 % 41.9 % 41.9 % BloomNet 14,487 15,409 15,409 -6.0 % 43.4 % 50.0 % 50.0 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 25,113 34,163 34,163 -26.5 % 23.2 % 35.0 % 35.0 % Corporate (61 ) (61 ) (61 ) 0.0 % -138.6 % -135.6 % -135.6 % Total gross profit $ 101,458 $ 125,514 $ - $ 125,514 -19.2 % 33.4 % 40.6 % - 40.6 % EBITDA (non-GAAP): Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a): Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 10,810 $ 19,190 $ - $ 19,190 -43.7 % BloomNet 9,517 10,860 10,860 -12.4 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets (18,710 ) (7,673 ) (7,673 ) -143.8 % Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal 1,617 22,377 - 22,377 -92.8 % Corporate (b) (30,283 ) (31,731 ) 456 (31,275 ) 3.2 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) (28,666 ) (9,354 ) 456 (8,898 ) -222.2 % Add: Stock-based compensation 1,555 3,005 3,005 -48.3 % Add: Compensation charge related to NQ Plan Investment (Depreciation) Appreciation (906 ) 567 567 -259.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (28,017 ) $ (5,782 ) $ 456 $ (5,326 ) -426.0 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net loss (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Net loss $ (33,692 ) $ (13,199 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) Add: Transaction costs - 456 Deduct: Income tax effect on adjustments - (173 ) Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (33,692 ) $ (12,916 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.20 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per common share (non-GAAP) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss and adjusted net loss per common share 64,538 65,062

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Net loss $ (33,692 ) $ (13,199 ) Add: Interest expense and other, net 3,743 932 Add: Depreciation and amortization 12,694 10,970 Deduct: Income tax benefit (11,411 ) (8,057 ) EBITDA (28,666 ) (9,354 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 1,555 3,005 Add: Compensation charge related to NQ plan investment (depreciation) appreciation (906 ) 567 Add: Transaction costs - 456 Adjusted EBITDA $ (28,017 ) $ (5,326 )

(a) Segment performance is measured based on segment contribution margin or segment Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting only the direct controllable revenue and operating expenses of the segments, both of which are non-GAAP measurements. As such, management’s measure of profitability for these segments does not include the effect of corporate overhead, described above, depreciation and amortization, other income (net), and other items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

(b) Corporate expenses consist of the Company’s enterprise shared service cost centers, and include, among other items, Information Technology, Human Resources, Accounting and Finance, Legal, Executive and Customer Service Center functions, as well as Stock-Based Compensation. In order to leverage the Company’s infrastructure, these functions are operated under a centralized management platform, providing support services throughout the organization. The costs of these functions, other than those of the Customer Service Center, which are allocated directly to the above categories based upon usage, are included within corporate expenses as they are not directly allocable to a specific segment.

