1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Celebrates Pride Month

Company-wide Campaign Benefitting GLAAD Features Curated Product Collection and More to Raise Funds and Awareness in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community

JERICHO, N.Y., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has once again joined forces with GLAAD, the leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, to help create a world where everyone can live the life they love. Now through June 30, 2022, customers can shop from a collection of 14 curated items created to help friends and family celebrate their Pride. The company will donate 20% of the net proceeds* from all purchases from this Pride Collection to GLAAD. As part of the campaign, customers can also make cash donations to the organization.

To further support the LGBTQ+ community, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has made a $25,000 donation to GLAAD. Since 2007, the company has directed more than $200,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to support the organization's groundbreaking work.

"At 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., we believe that embracing diversity, and celebrating the uniqueness of every individual, makes us a better company," says Tom Hartnett, President, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "We are proud to continue our relationship with GLAAD to raise awareness for its mission, to help amplify voices within the LGBTQ+ community, and to inspire our customers to give back, as we work together to help ensure there are no limits on love."

The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. 2022 Pride Collection features more than a dozen products from across the company's family of brands, ranging from $8.99 to $275.00, including:

Customers can further show their Pride by sending complimentary eCards to loved ones. Additionally, an LGBTQ+ community is available through 1-800-Flowers.com Connection Communities, where peer-to-peer support may be found around shared life experiences.

Throughout the month, members of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. LGBTQ+ & Allies Employee Resource Group will walk in Pride parades throughout the country, host a listening and learning session with GLAAD for team members nationwide, and more.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

About GLAAD

For more than 35 years, GLAAD has worked through the media to shape the narrative and drive the dialogue that leads to cultural change, all while protecting everything that has already been accomplished by the LGBTQ+ community.

* "Net Proceeds" is defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, fees, surcharges, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g., airline miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations. GLAAD is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – EIN 13-3384027

