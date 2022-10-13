1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Joins with Feeding America® in Holiday Campaign to Fight Hunger in the U.S.

JERICHO, N.Y. , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, an estimated 34 million people will face hunger in the U.S. – including more than 9 million children. To help address this growing issue of food insecurity, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has launched a holiday campaign to benefit Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Now through December 24, for each gift purchased from the company's Season of Giving holiday collection, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate 20% of the net proceeds* to Feeding America. Throughout the 10-week campaign, customers can also make monetary donations to support Feeding America. Through this campaign, the company will help Feeding America provide at least 500,000 meals to neighbors in need.**

"Hunger knows no boundaries, touching every community in America," says Sloane Lucas, Senior Director of ESG and CSR for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Funds raised during our campaign will help fight food insecurity in local communities across the country. Giving is truly the gift when helping neighbors in need."

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a long-standing relationship with Feeding America, through ongoing product donations to food banks throughout the U.S. In 2021, the company donated nearly $6 million worth of perishable product to Feeding America-affiliated food banks as well as other local nonprofits that provide direct assistance to families facing hunger.

"As we continue to feel the impact of inflation this holiday season, food banks across the nation have reported an increase in the number of people in need of support," says Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Every donation helps us better serve local communities, and we are excited to expand our work with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. through their holiday campaign."

The Season of Giving holiday collection features a dozen curated products from across the company's family of brands, ranging in price from $16.99 - $99.99. Below is a sampling of products available in the collection:

Customers can save while giving back to Feeding America by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program. In addition to enjoying free standard shipping and no service charge, members can earn points with each dollar spent, unlocking perks and benefits that grow as they shop across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, and Shari's Berries®. By downloading the Celebrations Passport® app, customers can easily manage membership details, shop, and engage with helpful resources.

For every $1 that Feeding America receives, the national nonprofit can help provide at least 10 meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.** Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming and on demand floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies, and was named to the Fortune 1000 list in 2022. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

*"Net Proceeds" is defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, fees, surcharges, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g., airline miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations. A minimum donation of $50,000 will go to Feeding America®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit recognized by the IRS. Tax ID Number: 36-3673599. Feeding America® 2022.

**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks.

