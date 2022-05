1 Ad Tech Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most of the tech sector has gotten hit hard in recent months -- and the ad tech niche has been no exception. Shares of high-flying small-caps like Magnite and AcuityAds have cratered, and even industry leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is down nearly 50% from its all-time high. One ad tech stock that continues to thrive despite the headwinds is Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI), which provides an intelligent hub that connects ad buyers and sellers, and helps optimize ad campaigns.When Perion reported its first-quarter results last week, it beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It also raised its guidance. Yet the market shrugged off the results, sending the stock down slightly following the release.