1 AI Growth Stock Down 77% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

According to consultanting firm McKinsey & Company, cyberattacks will cause a whopping $10.5 trillion worth of damage by 2025 -- yet in 2022, businesses spent only around $168 billion on protection. McKinsey estimates they should be spending $2 trillion right now, which means there's a $1.8 trillion gap in the market, and that's an opportunity for cybersecurity providers. Modern day threats are highly sophisticated, and they strike within hours, not days or weeks. Therefore, artificial intelligence (AI) now plays a critical role in security software, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is a leader in that very space. It has built a portfolio of AI -based products to automate everything from threat hunting to incident response. SentinelOne is currently growing its revenue more quickly than some of the biggest names in the cybersecurity industry, yet its stock is down 77% from its all-time high set during the tech frenzy of 2021. Here's why investors might be glad they bought the dip when they look back a few years from now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel