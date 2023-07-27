|
27.07.2023 13:08:00
1 AI Revolution Stock You Won't Want to Overlook
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can potentially revolutionize many industries in the coming years. It could become a huge productivity and profit booster. Those catalysts could drive significant returns for investors in stocks capitalizing on AI.Most investors currently focus on tech titans developing software and hardware to power AI. That's causing them to overlook many other companies working to capitalize on the AI revolution. One AI-focused company investors shouldn't miss is Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Here's how the leading alternative asset manager is working to capitalize on the power of AI.Blackstone is a tremendously successful investor. The company recently reached a milestone of having $1 trillion of assets under management (AUM), the first in the alternatives space to reach that mark. The reason clients entrust Blackstone with their capital is its differentiated returns. Over the last 30 years, Blackstone's corporate private equity and opportunistic real estate funds have delivered 15% average annual returns net of fees. That compares to the roughly 10% average annual return for the S&P 500 over that period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!