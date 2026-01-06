Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
06.01.2026 05:39:00
1 AI Stock I'd Buy Before Oklo
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a designer of small modular reactors that could become a critical energy source for artificial intelligence (AI) processes. The nuclear energy stock has been one of the favorites in the industry thanks to Sam Altman's connection as a significant investor and former chairman of the board.Oklo shares more than tripled last year, but it is a highly speculative company with no commercial revenue to speak of at this time. Oklo also has an $11 billion market cap, which is a lot for a company that isn't making any revenue. While AI is a megatrend that can produce many winners, investors can minimize their risk while having a high potential upside with more viable AI stocks.Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) is also benefiting from the AI boom, but unlike Oklo, it already makes billions of dollars every quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: Oklo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)