1 AI Stock That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $27,675

Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
17.02.2026 20:47:00
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) voice controls are finding users in drive-through windows, phone menu systems, and in-car infotainment systems. A billion-dollar backlog of long-term contracts has started to generate revenues, management expects break-even EBITDA profits in 2025, and the total addressable market for voice-driven human-to-computer communication is enormous.Starting from a $3.13 billion market cap and a share price of $7.46, it seems reasonable to expect roughly 15% of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the next decade. That's just ahead of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index's 13.8% CAGR over the last 10 years, and I'm talking about an artificial intelligence (AI) stock in the early innings of a promising growth story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
