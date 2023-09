1 AI Stock That's a Screaming Bargain You Should Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Semiconductor stocks got a big shot in the arm this year thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), which isn't surprising as chips play a central role in the proliferation of this technology by enabling the training of AI models and running inferencing applications.This growing interest in semiconductor stocks explains why the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index jumped an impressive 43% so far in 2023. Its constituents, such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, have delivered impressive gains to investors this year with gains of 234% and 63%, respectively, which isn't surprising as both companies are on track to win big from the growing adoption of AI thanks to their graphics processing units (GPUs).However, Nvidia and AMD are fabless semiconductor companies, which means that they only design and sell the chips. The manufacturing of these chips is outsourced to a specialist manufacturer known as a foundry. This is where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, comes into play.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel