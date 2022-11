1 AI Stock That's Down 88% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are two main types of companies investors are shunning this year: those in the technology sector, and those which serve consumers. Unfortunately for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the artificial intelligence-driven insurance company is both.Inflation is elevated, which forced the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively hike interest rates to try to tamp it back toward a more normal rate. As a result, consumers are being hit by a combination of higher prices on everyday goods and services and higher borrowing costs. Tech companies, in a similar vein, struggle when the cost of capital rises because money is harder to come by to fund growth. But these headwinds won't last forever. Lemonade just delivered yet another strong quarterly result for the period that ended Sept. 30, and it believes it can reach profitability with the money it already has on hand. With its stock price down 88% from its all-time high, here's why investors might want to buy now.Continue reading