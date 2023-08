1 AI Stock to Buy Before It Takes Off

Wall Street can't stop talking about artificial intelligence (AI), and it's easy to see why. The launch of ChatGPT has set off a race to tap into the power of generative AI and other forms of the technology like machine learning.Stocks like Nvidia and C3.ai have soared this year on excitement over AI , but there are still some investment opportunities that the market hasn't tapped into yet.One of those is Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI), a small-cap adtech that has outperformed its peers and built a competitive advantage through its AI -based intelligent hub. Perion is also a strategic partner of Microsoft's Bing search engine, meaning it's positioned to benefit if the new ChatGPT-powered Bing picks up market share from Google. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel