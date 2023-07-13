|
13.07.2023 11:05:00
1 AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Joins the $3 Trillion Club, According to Wall Street
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, with impressive gains of 38% so far. This surge has helped the tech giant increase its market cap substantially.The company now sports a market cap of just under $2.5 trillion. That's a nice increase over it's market cap of around $1.8 trillion at the beginning of the year. And now Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities estimates that Microsoft could become a $3 trillion company in early 2024. Ives points out that Microsoft's monetization of its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings should play a central role in helping it hit that milestone.Given that Microsoft stock needs to jump another 20% or so from current levels to get to a $3 trillion market capitalization, there is a good chance that it reaches that mark in the next few months, especially considering the progress it is making with its AI services.Continue reading
