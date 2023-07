1 AI Stock Up More Than 50% This Year That Shows No Signs of Stopping Anytime Soon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the world works, for better or for worse. It makes sense that investors are looking to cash in on this opportunity, and AI stocks are dominating market conversations. As with any hot new trend, there are going to be winners and losers. How can you know in advance? At the very least, it doesn't make sense to jump onto the AI bandwagon unless you're looking at a stock with long-term potential. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a top AI stock, and it's already up over 50% this year. But it can keep going -- here's why.There is simply no company on this planet that can compete with Amazon's e-commerce operations right now. Amazon has nearly 40% of the total U.S. e-commerce market with its closest competitor at around 6%. Continue reading