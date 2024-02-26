|
26.02.2024 11:29:00
1 Amazing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Down 29% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Cyber threats are a growing concern among the world's top businesses. Technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI) are helping bad actors craft sophisticated attacks by creating hyper-realistic phishing emails, and voice recordings that can trick employees into handing over sensitive information.In fact, 64% of the 4,702 CEOs recently surveyed by PwC believe generative AI will increase cybersecurity risk in their organizations over the next 12 months. It was their biggest concern when it comes to AI, outranking the spread of misinformation and potential legal risks. Advanced cybersecurity tools that use AI to deliver smarter, more automated protection are required to combat these new-age threats -- and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a leader in that very field, but the stock has had a rough go of it lately.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!