25.04.2022 13:35:00
1 Amazing Real Estate Investment You're Probably Overlooking
One of my favorite things about investing in real estate is the architecture. I love looking at aesthetically pleasing properties. I'm not alone in placing a value on how a property looks. Most Class A real estate -- the highest quality properties in the best locations -- tends to trade at a premium value compared to less desirable properties.That focus on aesthetics can cause investors to overlook properties that have historically been better investments. One property class where looks can be deceiving is manufactured home communities. The sector has quietly been one of the best-performing property classes for investors over the past two decades.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
