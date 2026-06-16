Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.06.2026 07:03:00
1 Analyst Puts the Odds of a Tesla and SpaceX Merger at 80%. Here's What That Would Mean for Tesla Investors.
For more than two decades, putting a number on a Tesla-SpaceX merger was guesswork because only one of the two companies traded publicly. That changed on June 12, when SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history at a valuation near $1.8 trillion. With a public price finally attached to the rocket company, long-running speculation that Elon Musk will fold his two trillion-dollar businesses into one resurfaced.The figures involved are enormous. Electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) carries a market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion as of this writing, while SpaceX rose above a $2 trillion market value in its first session. Put the two together, and you get a company worth more than $3 trillion -- enough to rank among the four most valuable in the world. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently put the odds of such a tie-up within a year at about 80%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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