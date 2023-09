1 Analyst Says 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Will Join the $3 Trillion Club and Could Leave Apple in the Dust Over the Coming Decade. Is She Right?

Over the past few years, it seemed that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was unstoppable. The iPhone maker was a founding member of the $1 trillion club in mid-2018, and while the company has occasionally ceded its title as the world's most valuable company, if ever so briefly, Apple has always come roaring back, reestablishing itself at the top of the heap. The company was also a charter member of the $2 trillion club and saw its market cap briefly eclipse $3 trillion earlier this year, the first U.S. publicly traded company to surpass each of these benchmarks. While it might seem unlikely that Apple 's dominance is in jeopardy, recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) threaten to dethrone the iPhone maker, with a trio of technology companies poised to depose the once and future king, with the changing of the guard brought about by developments in generative AI.Let's look at how we arrived at the juncture and what it means for the companies involved.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel