NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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06.07.2026 20:30:00
1 Analyst Says This Chip Stock Could Soar 625% to Join Nvidia in the $5 Trillion Club
Throughout the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, a number of companies have seen their valuations reach trillion-dollar status. In particular, several semiconductor stocks have gained the keys to the trillion-dollar club -- joining longtime members Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon.Only one company has ever reached a $5 trillion market capitalization: Nvidia, whose meteoric growth has been fueled by the company's dominance in AI training accelerators. Wall Street analyst Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research thinks this is going to change. In a recent note, Chowdhry boldly suggests that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) will join Nvidia and become a $5 trillion company.Given Intel's market value of roughly $690 billion, Chowdhry's forecast assumes 625% upside in the stock. Intel's broad CPU portfolio and emerging foundry ambitions give the company a plausible path toward joining the trillion-dollar tier. The larger question, however, is whether these strengths are enough to support a valuation 5 times higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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