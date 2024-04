1 Analyst Thinks Apple Stock Will Slide to $162. Is It a Sell?

For many years now, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has been a favorite of individual and institutional investors alike. For most of its recent history, analysts have been bullish on the tech giant's shares too.However, there are always those whose views run counter to the conventional, and one such contrarian just reiterated his bearish take on Apple stock in a new research note. Could he be right?The rare Apple bear in question is Thiago Kapulskis from the Brazilian financial services company Itau-BBA. On Monday, Kapulskis published an update of his Apple view in which he continued to rate the stock an underperform (sell, in other words) with a price target of $162 per share. That implies a 4.3% downside over the next 12 months from the current share price. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel