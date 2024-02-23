|
23.02.2024 09:17:00
1 Analyst Thinks Disney Stock Is Going to $120
Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock is off to a terrific start in 2024, gaining 19%. That's the good news. The bad news is Disney stock did significantly worse last year, and has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 17% over the past 52 weeks.Can returning champion CEO Bob Iger pull Disney stock out of its funk, and get the stock price moving higher again? Bernstein thinks it can. In a note covered on StreetInsider Tuesday, the NYC investment banker reiterated its "outperform" rating on Disney stock and tweaked its price target higher, to $120 a share. Bernstein's bet hinges on its belief that the entertainment company is serious about cracking down on password sharing among subscribers to Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. According to the analyst, Disney is losing about $1.2 billion a year from customers sharing passwords (and from potential customers not paying up).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
