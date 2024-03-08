|
08.03.2024 11:24:00
1 Analyst Thinks SoundHound AI Stock Is Going to $7. Is It a Buy Around $5.25?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock saw a substantial pullback following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings results last week, but one Wall Street analyst thinks this price drop offers a buying opportunity. Investment bank H.C. Wainwright's analyst Scott Buck published a note on the company on March 4 and reiterated a "buy" rating on the stock.In addition to maintaining a "buy" rating, Buck also raised his one-year price target on the stock from $5 per share to $7 per share. With SoundHound stock currently trading at roughly $5.25 per share, hitting the analyst's target would imply a potential upside of 33%.Should investors be buying the audio-technologies specialist's shares on the heels of the recent valuation pullback?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
