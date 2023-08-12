|
12.08.2023 13:10:00
1 Apple Chip Supplier Might Hold the Key to Understanding When iPhone Sales Rebound
Thanks to guidance from mobile chipmakers in recent months, it was no surprise that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported sluggish iPhone sales for its quarter ended June 2023. The tech titan's phone revenue declined 2% year over year or notched a slight increase when excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. To this day, the iPhone still represents more than half of all of Apple's revenue ($157 billion of the $294 billion total through the first nine months of Apple's current fiscal year). More robust, profitable iPhone growth will be a must for Apple stock to justify its high premium of 30 times trailing-12-month earnings (or 28 times free cash flow). Top mobile chip supplier Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) provides some hints on what could lay ahead. Skyworks Solutions is a top designer and manufacturer of mobile chips -- the stuff that enables devices like smartphones to connect to a wireless network or Wi-Fi. This makes it especially reliant on consumer electronics sales, an area of the semiconductor industry that has been beaten up badly after massive household spending during the first two years of the pandemic. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|10 654,00
|1,14%
|Apple Inc.
|162,74
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.