|
21.02.2024 11:45:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Down 54% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be one of the most transformative technologies in history. Goldman Sachs believes it could add $7 trillion to the global economy over the next decade, and that's conservative compared to other estimates. Ark Investment Management, for example, puts that number at $200 trillion by 2030.Nearly every technology company is trying to capture a slice of that enormous pie, but some are better positioned than others. Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has a 20-year track record of helping businesses boost productivity through its collaborative software platforms like Jira and Confluence.Now, the company is using that experience to add AI into the mix. Here's why Atlassian could be a great AI stock to buy this year (and beyond), especially because it currently trades at a 54% discount to its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.