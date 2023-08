1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

On the heels of the worst stock market downturn since 2008, Wall Street appears to have turned the corner. Each major market index has rebounded by 20% or more from their recent bottoms, suggesting the onset of the next bull market -- at least by that measure.Helping drive the turnaround are recent advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and the potential for significant productivity gains, though estimates vary wildly. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management calculates that AI software could fuel $14 trillion worth of economic gains by the decade's end. More conservative prognostications from the minds at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs suggest economic benefits of $6 trillion and $7 trillion, respectively, by 2030. The potential for gains has investors turning over every stone in search of the stocks best positioned to profit from the AI revolution. Unfortunately, while some stocks will be extremely lucrative, buying others will be more like throwing your money away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel