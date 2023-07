1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 That I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

In the wake of the worst stock market downturn in over a decade, things are starting to look up. Each of the major market indexes has recovered at least 20% from their recent bottoms, causing some investors to announce the arrival of the next bull market -- at least by that measure.Helping fuel the recovery are recent advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and the vast promise it provides, though estimates vary wildly. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management estimates that AI software could represent a $14 trillion revenue opportunity by 2030. More conservative prognostications from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs peg the opportunity at $6 trillion and $7 trillion, respectively, by the end of the decade. This vast opportunity has investors scrambling to buy stocks best positioned to profit from the coming AI boom, and while some of these stocks have a long way to run, others raise far more questions than answers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel