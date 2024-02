1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock With More Upside Than Nvidia to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Some analysts have called artificial intelligence (AI) the fourth industrial revolution, citing its potential to improve productivity and efficiency with predictive insights and automation. Similar to the third industrial revolution -- which was driven by digital technologies like the internet, computers, and mobile devices -- AI could create substantial wealth for well-positioned investors.If AI has revolutionary potential, many investors view Nvidia as the best AI stock to take advantage of it. That bullish sentiment is understandable. Nvidia dominates the market for machine learning processors, and the company has extended its data center focus by branching into networking equipment, subscription software, and cloud services. But Wall Street analysts see more upside in another AI stock.Specifically, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) carries a consensus price target of $164.50 per share, implying a 15% upside from its current price. That tops the 6% downside implied by Nvidia's consensus price target of $650 per share. Of course, investors need not choose. The most prudent course of action is to build a basket of AI stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel