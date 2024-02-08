|
08.02.2024 11:45:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock With More Upside Than Nvidia to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Some analysts have called artificial intelligence (AI) the fourth industrial revolution, citing its potential to improve productivity and efficiency with predictive insights and automation. Similar to the third industrial revolution -- which was driven by digital technologies like the internet, computers, and mobile devices -- AI could create substantial wealth for well-positioned investors.If AI has revolutionary potential, many investors view Nvidia as the best AI stock to take advantage of it. That bullish sentiment is understandable. Nvidia dominates the market for machine learning processors, and the company has extended its data center focus by branching into networking equipment, subscription software, and cloud services. But Wall Street analysts see more upside in another AI stock.Specifically, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) carries a consensus price target of $164.50 per share, implying a 15% upside from its current price. That tops the 6% downside implied by Nvidia's consensus price target of $650 per share. Of course, investors need not choose. The most prudent course of action is to build a basket of AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,00
|-0,55%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|655,70
|1,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street stärker erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.