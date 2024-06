1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Down 67% That Could Get Slashed In Half Again

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a substantial amount of value for investors right now. It helped catapult Nvidia from a market cap of around $360 billion to more than $3.3 trillion over the past 18 months alone, and it continues to propel shares of Microsoft and Amazon higher, as well as many others.But jumping onto the AI bandwagon isn't a silver bullet for organizations facing deeper challenges. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a prime example: Though it's in a fantastic position to build AI products and services, its underlying business continues to struggle with slowing revenue growth and sizable financial losses.In fact, while Snowflake stock is down 67% from its all-time high, a further 50% drop from its current price isn't out of the question.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel