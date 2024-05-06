|
06.05.2024 16:30:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Be Worth $2 Trillion By 2030
Companies seeking to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) market keep popping up like weeds. That includes many start-ups most haven't heard of and likely never will. These relatively small companies can be incredibly innovative, but it's hard -- and risky -- to try to profit from the AI boom by investing in privately held start-ups. Thankfully, there is no shortage of established corporations on the market that should benefit from the rise of AI.One of the better bets in this field is none other than Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) with a market capitalization of $1 trillion. Let's find out why the stock could double in value by 2030.Meta Platforms makes most of its money through advertising. However, the company is quickly implementing various AI initiatives to support and improve its existing primary revenue source while seeking to ramp up new ones.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
