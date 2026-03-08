NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

08.03.2026 21:30:00

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before It Soars 74% to Join Nvidia as a $4 Trillion-Dollar Company

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion, and its share price has moved 44% higher over the last five years. While the company's valuation still managed to march higher over the last half-decade, the cloud-computing and e-commerce giant has the unenviable distinction of being one of only two "Magnificent Seven" companies to underperform the S&P 500's level increase of roughly 80% over the stretch.Microsoft is the only other Mag 7 stock to lag behind the benchmark index, and its share-price gain of roughly 78% over the period is just slightly behind the index's. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock has rocketed 1,330% higher over the last five years. The tech company's leadership position in advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence (AI) processes has allowed its stock to post incredible gains.The rise of AI has also played a huge role in powering market-beating gains for most Magnificent Seven stocks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

26.02.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
26.02.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
26.02.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.26 NVIDIA Overweight Barclays Capital
26.02.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 151,20 -1,28% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:30 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
03:17 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
