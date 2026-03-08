NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
08.03.2026 21:30:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before It Soars 74% to Join Nvidia as a $4 Trillion-Dollar Company
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion, and its share price has moved 44% higher over the last five years. While the company's valuation still managed to march higher over the last half-decade, the cloud-computing and e-commerce giant has the unenviable distinction of being one of only two "Magnificent Seven" companies to underperform the S&P 500's level increase of roughly 80% over the stretch.Microsoft is the only other Mag 7 stock to lag behind the benchmark index, and its share-price gain of roughly 78% over the period is just slightly behind the index's. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock has rocketed 1,330% higher over the last five years. The tech company's leadership position in advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence (AI) processes has allowed its stock to post incredible gains.The rise of AI has also played a huge role in powering market-beating gains for most Magnificent Seven stocks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
08.03.26
|KI abseits von NVIDIA: Warum die Samsara-Aktie für Anleger spannend sein könnte (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Goldman Sachs zweifelt an KI-Wachstumseffekt fürs BIP (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Aktien von NVIDIA, AMD & Co. in Rot: Sorge vor neuen US-Beschränkungen für KI-Chip-Exporte (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|151,20
|-1,28%