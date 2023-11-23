|
23.11.2023 13:25:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now, and 1 to Avoid Before the 2024 Bull Market
The stock market has been in turnaround mode in 2023 after the severe beating it took last year, on account of rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to control it, and this is evident from the 18% jump in the S&P 500 index.Some market watchers believe that the S&P 500 is in a bull market phase now (others contend a bull market doesn't start until the S&P 500 also hits a new all-time high). The index has jumped 27% since hitting a low on Oct. 12, 2022, and the run-up is expected to continue in 2024 as well. The S&P 500 is expected to test new highs (it's just 5.4% below the previous high) on the back of growing corporate profits that could give stocks a boost.Artificial intelligence (AI) will play a central role in boosting the profits of companies next year. We have already seen that the likes of Nvidia, Microsoft, and Oracle are getting a shot in the arm because of AI. With AI impacting multiple industries and opening new growth opportunities for companies, now would be a good time to take a look at one name that's likely to benefit big time from the adoption of this technology in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,45
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.