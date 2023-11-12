|
12.11.2023 12:30:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You'd Be Smart to Snag This Month
For the last couple of weeks investors have gotten their quarterly downloads for portfolio companies as earnings season is on full display. As usual, big tech garnered a fair amount of scrutiny given investor curiosity and expectations around artificial intelligence (AI). For Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in particular, the cloud business was at the center of management discussions.All three behemoths gave investors reasons to cheer. Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure, stole the spotlight yet again and helped give the stock some life. Moreover, Alphabet continues to make steady progress in its own cloud business, while also reaccelerating growth in its core advertising business as it fends off competition from TikTok and Instagram.But as the holiday season approaches, one of these "Magnificent Seven" stocks looks most enticing. Although the prospects of Amazon's cloud unit look more bullish than ever, I see other reasons to buy the stock. After taking a close look at the results in e-commerce and advertising, I think now could be a great opportunity to buy some shares in Amazon and hold for the long term.
