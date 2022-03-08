1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to be one of the most transformative technologies of our time. It has already proven it can reliably complete complex tasks almost instantaneously, eliminating the need for days or even weeks of human input in many cases. The challenge for companies developing this advanced technology is building a business model that can deliver it efficiently since AI is a brand-new industry with little existing precedent. That's what makes C3.ai (NYSE: AI) a trailblazer, as it's the first platform AI provider helping companies in almost any industry access the technology's benefits.C3.ai just reported its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings result, and it revealed continued growth across key metrics, further cementing the case for owning its stock for the long run.